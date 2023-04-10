People are being advised take care near the coast after two climbers were rescued from cliffs in Cornwall.

Falmouth Coastguard was called to Bosigran, near St Ives, at about 2.30pm on Friday 7 April after a climber fell and injured his leg.

He was approximately 70 meters from the base of the cliff and 20 meters from the top but was unable to get off the cliffside due to his leg injury.

Knowing they needed help, he and his climbing partner called 999 and asked for the coastguard.

Rescue teams from Land’s End, St Ives and Penzance, a senior coastal officer, two St Ives RNLI lifeboats and the coastguard helicopter from Newquay were sent.

Everyone was cleared off the cliff face due to potentially dangerous winds generated by the helicopter.

A paramedic, who was on a winch, was then able to descend from the helicopter and rescue the climbers.

Matt Rogers, senior coastal operations officer for HM Coastguard, warned that people should be careful when going near any cliffs.

He said: "This is a reminder to us all to be prepared if you’re heading out on the coast, no matter what you’re doing make sure you plan for the unexpected.

"Check the weather and tides before you head out, make sure you’re wearing appropriate clothing, tell someone where you are going and when you plan to be back, and take a fully charged mobile phone.

"If you’re heading off the beaten track and are unsure if you’ll have a phone signal consider investing in a personal locator beacon.

"Remember if you get into difficulty at the coast call 999 and ask for the coastguard."