More than 130 Golden Retrievers will have a big playdate in Cornwall this summer.

This will be the fourth annual golden retriever meet-up and this year the event will take place at Charwell Adventure Park near Callington on June 25.

Dee Johnson is the organiser of the event and a breeder of golden retrievers. She runs a Facebook group called Cornwall & Devon Golden Retrievers which has around 1,800 members.

Dee regularly organises monthly meet-ups for owners and their dogs at various venues across the two counties.

The playdates tend to be at beaches, woods, parks and adventure parks.

How much does the event cost?

Usually the event is free but this year there is a £5 charge to cover costs.

Any profit that is made will go to Irish Retriever Rescue which is a non-profit rescue charity that rehomes golden retrievers that are unwanted, rescued or abandoned.

Talking about her love of Golden Retrievers, Dee says: "Mine and my husband's six goldies (which are six generations of girls) are like our children. We have seven adult children too, but they have all flown the nest several years ago. We also have nine grandchildren.

"From experience, it takes a certain type of person to own a golden retriever. They are usually very warm, kind, caring and friendly. The best of my friends are goldie owners."