A horse has been rescued after it got trapped in its travel box in Frome.

Bedminster Fire Station's Animal rescue team were called to the scene overnight to help the eight-year-old horse named Magic.

A spokesperson from the team said: "Magic became entangled by its legs in a gate stored at the rear of the box".

The incident happed while the horse was in transit. Electric cutters and spreaders were used to free Magic from the gate.