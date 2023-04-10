People are being urged to avoid the M4 after a multi-vehicle crash on Easter Monday while holiday traffic is also building on the M5.

There are severe delays on the M4 eastbound from J22 for the M49 Prince of Wales Bridge to J19 for the M32 into Bristol.

Two lanes were closed while the vehicles were recovered but have since been reopened.

However, according to National Highways there are still severe delays and people are being asked to consider alternate routes or delaying their journeys if possible.

A spokesperson said: "All lanes are open between J20 for the M5 and J19 after an earlier collision and vehicle recovery.

"Severe delays of 75 remain. It'll take some time for these to ease due to current traffic volumes."

Holiday traffic hits M5

The M5 northbound near Taunton at around 1pm. Holiday traffic is particularly bad through Somerset. Credit: National Highways

There is also heavy traffic on the M5 northbound, with long delays between J26 for Wellington all the way up to J19 for Portishead. According to traffic monitoring site Inrix, travel time is around 50 minutes.

On the M5 southbound there is alow traffic near J9 for Tewkesbury due to an accident. One lane is closed.

More to follow.