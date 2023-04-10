High winds are expected to batter the South West over the next few days, according to the Met Office.

The forecaster has issued a two-day weather warning covering the entire region from 3pm on Tuesday 11 April to 6am on Wednesday 12 April.

"A period of strong winds bringing the potential for some disruption on Tuesday and Wednesday," the Met Office said.

It warned of possible delays on the roads, railway and ferries as well as potential power cuts across the region.

People living in coastal towns are also being urged to keep away from the seafront as large waves are expected to hit.