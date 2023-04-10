Searches are underway at a park in Exeter after a sexual assault at the weekend.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers are searching the Ludwell Valley Park area after receiving a report of a sexual assault there on the afternoon of Sunday 9 April.

Detective Superintendent Jon Bancroft said officers remain in the area undertaking enquiries, with a scene guard in place within Ludwell Valley Park.

He added: “We are appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and saw anything strange between 2pm and 4pm on Sunday 9 April.

“Specialist, trained officers continue to support the female victim and police enquiries continue.”

If you witnessed the incident or have any information or CCTV footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting 50230081217.