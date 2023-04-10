A teenage girl and her father sparked a rescue operation after being blown out to sea on a paddleboard in Cornwall.

Mevagissey Coastguard was paged at 11:51am on Monday 10 April after a 13-year-old girl on a paddleboard was blown offshore at Pentewan Sands.

Her father entered the water to try to help but they were both carried out towards rocks to the east of the beach by the wind and currents.

The coastguard said its fixed-wing plane 'Rescue 21' was in the area and so circled above the pair to direct crews from Fowey RNLI towards them.

The coastguard is now urging people to consider the weather conditions before getting into the water.

A coastguard spokesperson said: "The lifeboat landed both casualties on the beach into our care. Luckily, they were both unharmed.

"A timely reminder to carefully consider the conditions before entering the water. We would also strongly advise anyone using a paddle board to wear a lifejacket."

The coastguard also thanked Huntress Charters whose crew answered a radio call and went to the area to keep watch on the casualties.

The coastguard also thanked Cornwall Water Sports, which was closed due to the weather and did not supply the paddleboard to the pair. Staff at the centre supported the rescue operation from the beach.