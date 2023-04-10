A new 'transformation' recycling centre will open in Keynsham next Monday (April 17) after almost a year of construction.

People can get to the centre from Worlds End Lane, which will be signposted from the Broadmead Lane roundabout and Ashmead Road.

Anyone driving through the Pixash Lane entrance will end up in a construction site, as the old recycling centre will be redeveloped into an expansion of the new one.

The council hopes to complete this second phase of construction over the winter.

Bath and North East Somerset Council’s chief operating officer Mandy Bishop said: “This new purpose-built public household waste and recycling centre will be quicker and easier for residents to use, with expanded recycling provision to make it possible for people to recycle even more."

He said: “Keynsham Recycling Hub is an ambitious project which includes a raft of innovative measures that will help us to tackle the climate and ecological emergencies.”

He added: “It will be transformational, expanding public recycling provision while future proofing our service and meeting the need for household waste and recycling and kerbside collections now and in the future. I’m looking forward to coming back and seeing the construction progress.”

What will the opening hours be?

The opening hours will remain the same as at the current centre: 8am to 4:15pm in the week, 9am to 3:45pm on Saturdays, 9am to 1pm on Sundays, and 8am to 3:45pm on bank holidays.

