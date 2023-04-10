People will soon have the chance to quiz council bosses about a B-road which has been closed for more than a year after a landslip.

The B4069 Lyneham Banks was shut in February 2022 after a landslip caused parts of it to fall more than 25 metres down the hillside.

The route now has huge cracks in it and looks more like a skatepark than a road - with some BMX riders even using it as a playground prompting safety warnings.

In an update, Wiltshire Council says repairing the route in a major undertaking due to safety risks caused by the ever-shifting ground.

The unstable road is proving difficult to repair because it is not safe for construction teams to work on. Credit: Wiltshire Police

The authority is now planning to host a webinar where it will update people about the progress of the repair work before answering questions from residents.

The webinar will take place on Monday 24 April from 6-7pm and anyone with an interest in the road can sign up.

Cllr Caroline Thomas, Cabinet Member for Transport, said: "We appreciate how difficult the closure of the B4069 Lyneham Banks has been for the local community, and we have been working hard to both mitigate the traffic issues that the closure has caused and understand what is necessary to repair the road as quickly as possible.

"However, solving this huge problem and rebuilding the road is a major undertaking of significant scale, and it is presenting several engineering challenges.

"In particular, because the ground has continued to move, it has been difficult to get both people and machinery to work on the site safely, which is of paramount importance.

"We now have data from the ground investigations and design work is underway to understand the options. This webinar is a great opportunity for anyone with an interest in the project to find out more and have their questions answered."