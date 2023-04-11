Play Brightcove video

Watch the ducklings after being rescued. Credit: RSPCA Wiltshire Mid Branch/Jess Scull & Jo Sheppard.

A brood of 12 ducklings have been rescued from a pond in Devizes after their mother died.

Volunteers at the RSPCA Wiltshire Mid Branch were called after the ducklings, thought to be just a few days old, were spotted swimming alone in the Crammer Pond on 11 April.

Jess Scull, a volunteer at the branch, said the community pulled together to help save the youngsters, who would've died if they weren't rescued quickly.

Ms Scull said: "We were made aware that mummy duck had sadly been drowned by males trying to mate her, leaving her 12 ducklings helpless bobbing in the water where they wouldn’t have lasted long.

"Having got to the site quickly, we worked with many local members of the community who supported us whilst the netting of the babies happened and they were plucked to safety.

"Those 12 ducklings now have a chance, and by working with the community we've been able to support local nature."

Jess told ITV News West Country that volunteers removed the mother duck from the pond, before using nets to help the ducklings out.

"The community really came together", she said.

"We spoke to my colleague who came out on site with a net, someone else from the community came out with a net and the Crammer Watch Team, who look after the swans, came out to help too.

"We also had someone who looks at CCTV in the community come to help us keep the ducklings away from the drain they could’ve gone down."

The ducklings are now being looked after at Wiltshire Wildlife Hospital before they are released.

The staff there say they are all eating, preening and showing positive signs of recovery as they cope without their mum.

