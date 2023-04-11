Play Brightcove video

Footage of the car stuck in a stream

A car has been left stranded in a stream in Cornwall after rolling down a hill while the people who had rented it were having a pub lunch.

The family of German holidaymakers had parked at the Coombe Bartin Inn near Bude for some food and lovely sea views.

But while they were relaxing at the pub, the blue Vauxhall Corsa they had hired rolled down the hill and into the bank of the stream.

No-one was harmed in the incident.

The family said they thought they had pulled the handbrake and are not sure if it was faulty.

The incident happened just after 12pm on Monday 10 April. The family said: "The car can't be towed out of the stream so sadly it will have to be craned out. We could be here a while."

Crackington Haven is popular with tourists, walkers and geology students. The surrounding cliffs are well known for their visible folded sedimentary rock formations.

The pub posted a picture of the car in the stream online with the comment: "How to park for free in Cracky!"

It is understood to be the second time in 24 hours that a car parked at the pub has ended up in the stream.