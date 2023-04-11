Police have released an e-fit of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted rape in South Gloucestershire.

The incident happened on Lower Hanham Road in Hanham at around 10.10pm on Sunday 2 April.

Avon and Somerset Police attended the scene after an unknown man attempted to rape a woman.

He was interrupted by a light coming on and the victim was able to get away.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers believe the man in the e-fit has information which could aid their investigation.

“He is described as black, in his late teens to early 20s, around 5ft 9-10ins tall and of slim build with a short afro-cut hairstyle. He was wearing a white hoodie, black trousers, and trainers.”

If you have any information or can identify the man in the e-fit, call 101 and quote reference 5223076747.