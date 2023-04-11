The mother of murdered teenager Charley Bates said there are "no words" to adequately convey the loss of her beloved son.

Charley Bates was 16 years old when he was stabbed in the heart by Joshua Delbono during a fight in a Radstock car park in July last year. The fight started over an alleged £20 drug debt.

Delbono, 19, was jailed for life after being found guilty of murder following a two-week trial at Bristol Crown Court.

As he was sentenced, Charley's mother spoke about the devastation his actions have left behind.

"There are no words to adequately convey the loss of my beloved son Charley," she said.

"That sunny, happy, loving, wild and free spirit brought me so much joy.

"At just 16 my Charley boy was stolen from me in a senseless and callous act of swift brutality. Abruptly and violently my Charley boy was gone.

"Shock, disbelief, heartbreak, sorrow, pain, tears and emptiness - I can’t describe the emotions I felt that night and still do every day.

"My last words to Charley were 'don’t be late', how I wish I had said 'I love you Charley boy' because the next time I saw him was at the morgue."

His mother then spoke about knife crime.

"I am hoping he is the last to be taken by a knife, but this will not be so," she said. "It feels like my boy died for nothing, such a tragic waste. These thieves steal futures and leave sadness, sorrow and devastation in their wake."

She said Charley's bedroom remains exactly as he left it.

"His dressing gown hanging on his bedroom door. Clothes washed and folded - never to be worn again. The smell of him on his clothes is fading as he gets further and further away from me."

"That brutal act denied Charley boy and I of the future we should have had together".

Joshua Delbono in a supermarket before he murdered 16-year-old Charley Bates in Radstock. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

His sister, Lily, said her brother was taken by the "most cruel act".

"The worst thing is hearing my mum cry in bed at night," she said. "Charley wasn’t the only one left with a wound in his heart that day.

"If my love could have saved you Charley, you would have lived forever."

His father Andrew described Charley as a kind, loyal and creative boy.

"Watching Charley being born gave me an amazing sense of pride and purpose," he said.

Joshua Delbono was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years in Bristol Crown Court today. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

"The fact he was killed at the start of his adult life it too much to bear.

"Hundreds of hearts were broken that day, my life changed forever."

During the sentencing, the judge said Charley was "defenceless" and "backing away" from the fight.

Speaking directly to his killer, he added: "With his hands up, you slashed at him several times, when there was absolutely no reason to at all, you stabbed him in the heart.

"As Charley lay dying you made your escape, driving to a remote location and destroying the evidence."

Delbono was found guilty of murdering Somerset schoolboy Charley Bates following a trial at Bristol Crown Court. He was sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum term of 21 years.