A man was left injured following an attack at temporary traffic lights in Devon.

The incident happened on 21 March on the A382 between Whiddon Down and Chagford.

The victim suffered an injury to his arm.

Devon and Cornwall Police are asking anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: "It was reported that temporary traffic lights and a road closure had been set up at the location that morning.

"At around 8.45am a motorist who was waiting in the queue of traffic got out of his vehicle and went to speak to a man at the scene.

"As a result of an incident, a man sustained an arm injury that required hospital treatment."

Police ask that if you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage to get in touch by calling 101 and quote the reference number 50230069055.