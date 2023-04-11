Play Brightcove video

Listen to the 999 call made by Joshua Delbono's mum after he killed Charley Bates

A mum whose teenager murdered a schoolboy called the police and told them "my son's killed someone".

Charley Bates, 16, was killed by Joshua Delbono during a fight over an alleged £20 debt in a Radstock car park in July last year.

Delbono, 19, admitted stabbing Charley but denied murder claiming he was acting in self-defence to protect his group of friends.

A jury has now found him guilty of murder after a two-week trial at Bristol Crown Court. He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years.

After the killing on 31 July, Delbono drove to Shearwater Lake where he threw away the knife and burnt some of his clothes before returning to his mother's home in Frome.

When she found out what her son had done, Delbono's mother called police to hand him in.

Transcript of the 999 call

Call handler: Police emergency what's your location?

Delbono's mother: Hiya I'm in Frome.

Call handler: Ok, um what's happening?

Delbono's mother: Er my son's killed someone

Call handler: OK, alright, OK. Can you tell me where?

Delbono's mother: Um, it was in Radstock earlier. He's just come back and I've found out. He's in my house now but I can't let him go anywhere.

Call handler: Does he know you're on the phone?

Delbono's mother: Yeah. He's here. I've told him I've got to do it.

Delbono's mother later passed the phone over to her son who admitted throwing away the murder weapon.

He told the operator he had "chucked away" the knife he used to stab Charley.

When asked where he threw the knife, the teenager says: "In the moment, I just launched it. So it could be under a car or it could be on the floor."

Listen to Joshua Delbono admitting to stabbing 16-year-old Charley Bates

During the trial, the court heard the stabbing came after a fight between the teenagers' two groups of friends in the car park.

The argument escalated into a fight and Delbono got out of his vehicle and stabbed Charley. The pair did not know each other.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond from the Major Crime Investigation Team at Avon and Somerset Police said: "For much of this trial, Joshua Delbono has been arguing that he did stab Charley but it was in a means to defending his friend.

"One of the lessons for young people is around the dangers of carrying knives. Nationally we see that it is a problem and I think every youth who carries a knife, that creates a problem.

"But Josh Delbono stepped into a fight that wasn't involving any kind of weapons. He bought a knife into the mix and someone lost their life and now he will spend a number of years in jail."