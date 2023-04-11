A food delivery rider was stopped by police after being spotted cycling on a motorway.

Despite it being illegal to cycle on motorways, the rider was caught cycling on the hard shoulder of the M5 on Monday 10 April.

Gloucestershire Police Specialist Ops posted online: "Up there with things not to do on the motorway, especially on a busy bank holiday. Just don't! Rider dealt with appropriately."

The colour of the cyclist's clothing and backpack are orange, the same colour worn by people delivering for Just Eat.

The firm said it cannot verify if the rider is one of its employees or not and told ITV News it was unable to comment further on the specific case.

However, a spokesperson for Just East did add: "We have high standards for those that deliver on behalf of the business and our expectations are clearly communicated to couriers as part of onboarding and guidance processes.

"There is a clear courier agreement and code of conduct which couriers sign up to in order to deliver on our network.

"We have a clear code of conduct for couriers and we take an evidence-based approach to holding couriers to account if we receive a complaint about their actions.

"We take a range of actions depending on severity, with a zero-tolerance approach to criminal behaviour."