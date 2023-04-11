A police operation is launching in Plymouth today (April 11) to crackdown on anti-social behaviour, including violence towards women and girls.

Operation Loki will run for four weeks and is funded by the Safer Streets Fund, which is a government-funded initiative in areas affected by high levels of crime.

Devon and Cornwall Police's operation will look at the issues Plymouth faces, including violence against women and girls, the evening and night-time economy, and tackling anti-social behaviour, such as street drinking.

People on the streets of Plymouth can expect more police patrols, traffic checks and action on street drinking over the next month.

Chief Superintendent Matt Longman, head of policing for Plymouth said: "The issues that we face in Plymouth can be unique to certain areas. Each neighbourhood policing team has tailored their activities to target specific local issues".

Superintendent Phil Williams, lead for local policing and partnerships for Plymouth, said: “This week we will commence a period of neighbourhood intensification, highlighting the work done by teams across the city.

He added: "In particular we’ll be focussing on community engagement, partnership working, and tackling antisocial behaviour.”

“Our neighbourhood policing teams, with additional support from forcewide resources, will be visible in key areas around the city in addition to our usual operations and patrols.”

Supt Williams went on to say: “This month is also about our officers being available to listen to city residents about their concerns. What we learn in the next few weeks will help us be even better informed in the future.

"This in turn will enable us to be more proactive in dealing with anti-social behaviour and help us improve our engagement with local communities within the city.”