A 31-year-old man who raped a young woman he met on a night out in Bath has been jailed for more than seven years.

Anthony Brown-Jones of Rugeley, Staffordshire, carried out the attack at a holiday lodge on the night he met his victim in September 2020.

The attack was described as "inhumane" and "animalistic" by Judge Martin Picton, who sentenced Brown-Jones to seven years and six months in prison.

The 31-year-old denied raping the woman but was found guilty following a trial at Bristol Crown Court.

In a statement read out in court before the sentencing hearing on 5 April, his victim said: “He felt entitled to do what he wanted and I was not in a position to defend myself.

“I was drunk, I was unconscious. I would never have consented.

"This investigation has had a massive impact over the last two years on me and my family.

“I also know it is going to have a massive impact on him, because of what he has done and the sentence that will be passed.

“I am not an unkind or malicious person, but he needs to be punished and I would like to thank the jury for the decision that they have come to.”

Detective Constable Jon Oakey, the investigating officer on the case, said: “This was a disgusting attack on a defenceless young woman who at the time was unable to consent to having sex.

“Together, with our partners, we have provided her with support but I don’t underestimate the impact the attack has had.

“While the victim does not remember the incident, it’s clear the trauma of knowing what happened is just as significant.

“I’d like to thank her for the support she has shown our investigation – it’s because of the strength and resilience she has shown that a dangerous rapist is now in prison.”

Brown-Jones will serve two-thirds of his prison sentence before being considered for parole and will also be on the sex offenders’ register for life.

