Glastonbury Festival has confirmed its ticket re-sale will take place later this month.

More than one million people tried to get their hands on a ticket to the Worthy Farm festival when tickets first went on sale last year.

Despite a technical problem causing delays for many, all tickets to the festival sold out in an hour.

Now people will have one final chance to get their hands on Glastonbury Festival tickets in a re-sale.

When do Glastonbury tickets go on re-sale?

Coach ticket packages will go on sale at 6pm on Thursday 20 April while general admission tickets will go on sale at 9am on Sunday 23 April.

Tickets will be sold via glastonbury.seetickets.com and will cost £335 + a £5 booking fee per person. The coach package costs vary depending on where people travel from.

Anyone hoping to get their hands on a ticket will have to register on the Glastonbury Festival website by 5pm BST on Monday 17 April.

Payment rules changed

The festival's organisers have made one big change to the re-sale this year - meaning people will not have to pay to secure their booking.

They said: " Due to the high volume of traffic expected for the limited number of tickets available in the resales, you will not be asked for your payment details during the booking process.

"Once you have submitted your order request, including the registration details for each ticket, you will receive an initial confirmation to let you know we have received your order, followed by an email within three hours of the sale closing, with details of how to pay for the booking. You will then have 24 hours to complete your purchase, before the order is cancelled."