Weston General Hospital has been accused of abusing the strike deal to get junior doctors to return to work.

The British Medical Association (BMA) says it was told staffing levels at the Weston-super-Mare hospital were dangerously low.

In response, seven doctors returned to work in the hospital's emergency and acute medicine departments.

But the BMA now called the doctors back onto the picket line, claiming the hospital was either unaware it actually did have sufficient cover or deliberately misled the union.

A spokesperson said: "We have revoked the derogation granted to Weston General Hospital.

"It has become apparent that both the BMA and NHS England were misled over the level of staffing cover. Either local management were unaware they had sufficient senior cover, or they deliberately misled us.

"We will be asking NHSE to explore any potential probity issues. We granted a derogation in good faith and it is incredibly disappointing to see this abused in this way.

"We are grateful to our consultant and SAS colleagues for their hard work providing cover during the strikes."

The hospital has been contacted for comment.