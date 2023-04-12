Play Brightcove video

ITV West Country's Annie Knowlson reports on Jude Moore from his funeral as his loved ones bid him a final goodbye after his sudden and unexpected death

Hundreds lined the streets of Bristol today to pay their respects to Bristol boxer Jude Moore who died last month.

The funeral was held at Bristol Cathedral, with family, friends and loved ones paying tribute to the young man.

Mr Moore, who came from the Fishponds area of the city, died suddenly in his sleep on 17 March.

The 19-year-old was a two-time National Champion (Schools 2017 and Juniors 2019) and represented the Three Lions at the EUBC Junior European Championships in Romania in 2017.

He was also a GB Three Nations champion and Western Counties champion on five occasions.

Jude has been described by former coach Craig Turner as 'the most talented kid I have seen come out of Bristol' Credit: Andy Chubb/England Boxing

After joining Downend Boxing Gym aged 10, he quickly came through the ranks with Craig Turner, head of the club describing the athlete as a "force of nature".

Mr Turner said: "The world was his stage, he was not only an immense, immense sporting talent but just a lovely young person, a lovely guy.

"He loved to perform. He was equally at home during his school plays on the actual stage as he was in the boxing ring.

"He just thrived in everything that he did. People loved him, genuinely, genuinely loved him.

"He was almost too good for the world."

A GoFundMe page set up in his memory has already raised almost £11,000.

His brother spoke at his funeral, telling stories of Jude

His brother, Ethan, shared some of their final memories at a pub soon after he won his first senior fight against the Polish National Champion.

He said: "I asked if he wanted to play pool, and he crossed his arms and said I don't play games, I don't win.

"That was my brother all over, and maybe that was why he was so outstanding at everything he did.

"Nobody hits as hard in life but it's not about how hard you can hit, it's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward and how much you can take and keep moving forward.

"We've been hit with the hardest shot of all, but we need to keep moving forward just like Jude would have done."

Not long before his death, the 19-year-old boxer had moved away from Bristol to train at the Hoddeson Boxing Academy in Hertfordshire to further his career as a professional boxer.

Everyone who knew him said that they were sure he was going to be a world-class boxer one day.

Those who knew the boxer gathered to say their final goodbyes, recalling fond memories of Jude

Former World Champion Glenn Catley placed a world title belt on his coffin which saw an emotional standing ovation.

Paying tribute to the teenager, he said: "Jude would have gone to the top of the table - all the way.

"He would have been a world champion in years to come, without a shadow of a doubt.

"He had more talent in his little finger than I had in my whole body.

"What he had, you couldn’t teach. It's just crazy we’re here now."

