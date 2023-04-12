Hundreds of homes are without power, several trees are down and huge waves have been spotted crashing into the shores of the South West during stormy weather.

Storm Noa has hit the UK and is expected to impact Devon and Cornwall particularly badly.

Already today (Wednesday 12 April), it has brought down trees and left hundreds of homes without power.

The storm, named by French forecaster Meteo, is predicted to grow stronger over the course of the day.

A Met Office yellow weather warning has been issued for Devon, Cornwall, Dorset and Somerset, with winds of up to 70-75mph expected.

Power cuts hit

According to a map of power cuts put together by the National Grid, more than 500 homes have lost power in Cornwall alone. The majority of these are near Bissoe, between Redruth and Truro.

Properties near Sennen, St Keverne, and in north Cornwall have also been cut off, along with several in Plymouth, Bridport and Weston-super-Mare.

Travel disruption

Traffic monitor Inrix reports slow traffic between Gwennap and Ponsanooth, in Cornwall, due to a fallen tree on A393 eastbound from the B3298 to Pelean Cross.

Devon's A377 was also blocked by a fallen tree which sparked a crash between Copplestone and Crediton.

This fallen tree blocked Devon's A377 earlier today (April 12) Credit: ITV News

Police, paramedics and fire crews were called to the scene at around 11am.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the tree completely blocked the road before a car crashed into it.

" The female driver sustained a facial injury and was taken to Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital," a police spokesperson said.

The tree was cleared with the help of a local farmer and the road reopened at 12.55pm.

Delays on the rail

Elsewhere, poor weather conditions have caused 'major disruption' for passengers travelling on the South Western Railway.

The operator, which runs trains from London to the South West, said all lines were disrupted as of 3pm and are expected to remain so until 7pm.

More to follow.