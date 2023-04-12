Play Brightcove video

Watch footage from the scene on Basset Street in Camborne

A man in his 30s has died in Camborne town centre.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Bassett Street at around 4.50am on Wednesday 12 April following concern for the welfare of a man.

An area closed to the statue of Richard Trevithick is cordoned off with four road closures in place.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and the man's death is being treated as unexplained.

Road closures are still in place Credit: BPM Media

Pendarves Road, Cross Street and Trevu Road are closed in both directions while Bassett Street is closed in one direction.

Traffic is being diverted around the road closures and some bus services are still affected.

The ambulance and fire services also attended the incident and a scene guard remains on Bassett Street at this time.