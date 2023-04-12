A £700 million redevelopment of the former Honda site in Swindon can go ahead.

Plans were approved by members of Swindon Borough Council's planning committee last night (11 April).

The developer, Panattoni, wants to build ten industrial or warehouse buildings on the Honda site.

The company also built the Amazon warehouse down the road from the Honda site at Symmetry Park in Gable Cross.

Addressing the committee, development director James Watson said: "The development will add a value of £295m each year, or £1.2bn over the first decade to the local economy.

"There will be 7,000 jobs created on the site - at its peak, Honda employed 5,000 people. As well as the jobs created, there will be 5,000 additional spin-off jobs created."

The Honda plant in Swindon closed in 2021 Credit: PA

Before the plans were approved, Mr Watson added: "If this is approved, Panattoni's priority will be to secure international and UK businesses for the site, and offer residents of Swindon good employment opportunities as soon as possible."

There were comments in support of the plans from South Marston Parish Council and the borough council's cabinet member for strategic infrastructure Gary Summer.

But some members of the committee raised questions and concerns about the noice and height of the buildings. They also questioned why solar panels will not be built during initial construction.

After a brief discussion, members voted by 12 votes to one abstention in favour of the redevelopment.

The Honda factory closed on 30 July 2021, after 36 years in operation. The closure of the Japanese car giant saw 3,000 people lose their jobs.

Credit: Aled Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter