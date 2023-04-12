A series of thefts and attempted door-trying incidents has prompted police to issue a warning to vehicle owners in Newent.

Gloucestershire Police are asking people to be vigilant after an unknown man reportedly attempted to open the doors of vehicles at multiple properties on Manor Road on Saturday 8 April.

The man was described as being of slim build and around 5ft 9ins tall. He was wearing a black hooded jacket with a grey fur trim, black trousers, black gloves and white trainers.

Similar incidents happened on Lakeside on Thursday 6 April and a sat-nav and coins were stolen. On Sunday 9 April, a dashcam was stolen on Perry Close.

A police spokesperson said: "Thieves are often opportunistic, and we're reminding people to lock their vehicles and to have nothing of value or sentimental items left inside or in view."

They added: "Your mobile phone, coins for the car park, sunglasses, packs of medication or other items that can earn quick cash are irresistible to the opportunist thief. Wallets, handbags, purses and credit cards should never be left in an unattended vehicle.

"Also having a vehicle's registration and insurance documents could let a thief pretend to be the owner. Which means they could sell it on quite easily. So, never leave any documents in the vehicle."