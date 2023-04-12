Some junior doctors who were on strike have returned to work at a hospital in North Somerset amid patient safety concerns.

Seven people were asked to volunteer to resume their duties at Weston General Hospital in Weston-super-Mare after staffing levels dipped dangerously low, the British Medical Association said.

The current junior doctors' strike began at 6.59am on Tuesday 11 April and will last until 6.59am on Saturday 15 April - a total of 96 hours.

The BMA said in a statement that it received a request for doctors to return to work in order to protect patients in the emergency and acute medicine departments at Weston General Hospital.

It added: "Protecting patient safety during strikes has always been a priority to the BMA. However, poor planning by local management at the hospital has left these two departments exposed.

"As a result, the BMA has agreed that a total of seven junior doctors can be asked by the Trust to volunteer to return to work for Tuesday and Wednesday."

The hospital has been contacted for comment.