A rock was thrown from a bridge onto a car that was being driven in Cheltenham, leaving the driver shaken but unhurt.

The object was reportedly hurled by a teenager who was in a group on Millennium Bridge at the start of the school Easter holidays.

It happened on the pedestrian bridge near the Waitrose supermarket and Shell garage on Honeybourne Way was at around 2:25pm on 4 April.

The rock was thrown and landed on the windscreen of a black convertible Citroen DS3.

It incident has prompted Gloucestershire Police to issue a message children and teenagers to behave appropriately.

The force said there were were other motorists and people around at the time of the incident, including people who were walking along Millennium Bridge.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the incident or can help identify the person who threw the rock get in contact.