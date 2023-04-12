Thousands of pounds have been raised for a statue of Kolo - an enigmatic cat who “brought joy” to a hospital in Bristol.

The much-loved tabby was a favourite with patients and staff at Southmead Hospital, where he enjoyed strolling around the A&E department.

When Kolo's owners announced he had died after being hit by a car, tributes poured in from hospital staff, patients and visitors who described him as “the sweetest cat ever”.

He was often seen napping in filing baskets, stealing chairs and lounging on the reception desk counter, his owners have said.

Kolo the tabby cat would often keep staff company on the reception desk. Credit: BPM Media

Kolo was put down after he sustained significant internal injuries - leaving his owners heartbroken.

Posting on Facebook, they said: "We are all broken-hearted to have to let you know that sadly Kolo was peacefully put to sleep this morning following significant and life-changing internal injuries.

"We want to thank everyone for the help, support and love given over the last 24hrs and are grateful that he was able to touch so many lives and bring so much comfort and joy to those that needed it.

"He will always be remembered and we are all proud of how he supported the NHS and all of its wonderful staff. Much love little Kolocat, sleep well now, your shift is over."

Now, people have donated thousands of pounds towards a statue of the beloved tabby. A GoFundMe campaign has raised over £3,800 so far, with donors leaving messages of support on the website.

Jack Fuller wrote: "Kolo always made my shifts and I’m sure I speak for most much more enjoyable when coming across him.

"Finding him hidden asleep underneath the desk on the chair in the back office and playing with the laser pen.

"He was such a character and he will be truly missed by all. Kolo got me through my nursing degree, appearing and giving me cuddles when I needed them most. I can’t believe he’s gone, rest peacefully furry friend."

Kolo the cat was popular among the patients at Southmead Hospital. Credit: BPM Media

Hayley Livermore said: "Kolo was a one-in-a-million cat, he will be missed by thousands, he bought a smile to the faces of everyone who met him."

A member of Kolo's family wrote on Facebook: "Afternoon all, firstly please let me pass on the appreciation from my sister and her family for all the love, affection, support and wonderful stories that are being collected under my previous post.

"They have generated both comfort and tears as I’m sure you can all understand. There has been a common theme in the requests to donate towards a memorial of some kind for Kolo and his contributions to Southmead Hospital.

"Whilst this is yet to be formally agreed with the NBT, a collection has already been started and Kolo’s family have given their support to this and have asked that any funds over and above those needed for a memorial, be donated to the Southmead Charity and potentially used towards his emergency vet treatment, which I know would help greatly."