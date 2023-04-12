Three teenagers have been robbed at knifepoint in Bristol.

The incident happened on Tuesday 21 February between 5-5:15pm in the green space area behind Ilchester Crescent in Bedminster.

The victims were approached by two strangers who demanded they hand over their phones.

Two of the phones have been returned to the teenagers, but one of the suspects left the scene with one of the victim's phones.

The first man was described as being approximately 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build, with a deep voice. He had long, black hair tied in two pigtails.

The second man was also of slim build with a deep voice and was wearing black clothes and a balaclava with orange and white lines.

Avon and Somerset Police say that the two people in the CCTV images have information which could aid their investigation.

They are asking anyone who recognises the individuals in the footage or who has any information which could aid the investigation to call 101 and quote reference 5223044519.

