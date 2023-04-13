Play Brightcove video

Watch Annie Knowlson's report on the stunt here - pictures from Red Bull.

BMX legend Kriss Kyle performed a daring stunt in the skies over Wiltshire.

Suspended by a hot air balloon, the Scottish rider flipped and tricked his way around the carbon-fibre bowl built for him by Red Bull Racing's F1 experts.

What started as lightbulb moment during lockdown, turned into a sky-high performance, as Kriss put his fear of heights behind him to make history.

He said: "I was so nervous the morning I knew I was going to fly. I know the project is called 'Don't Look Down' but the first thing I did was look over the edge and then my stomach just like flipped.

The stunt has been nearly three years in the making and taken the help of hundreds of people, as well as a hot air balloon nearly five times bigger than normal.

Kriss explained: "When I first thought about this idea, I thought it would be easy.

"We’ll just build the skate park and just tie it to the bottom of the balloon and we’ll just fly it and I’ll ride it. I didn’t really think about it that much.

"It moved so much, it was like a pendulum, it was swinging so much.

"The first bowl we made, we made out of wood but that made six and a half tonnes so we quickly realised ‘well, we can’t fly that, it’s so heavy, it’s ridiculous’.

"So then we went to Red Bull Racing and worked alongside the F1 guys and they built the bowl out of carbon fibre, which was insane and that came in at 1.7 tonnes."

Despite the feeling of motion sickness, Kriss wanted to make sure his tricks were the best they could be.

As well as a fear of heights, the BMX star had to battle the weight of a parachute that was roughly 10 per cent of his body weight.

"It was really heavy. So when I’m doing flips and spins, it was fighting against me.

"So I could have fallen over the side and yeah, that wouldn’t have been good, but also the parachute takes 10 seconds to deploy, but in 10 seconds you fall 1,000 feet and I was only at just over 2,000 feet - so yeah, it would have been scary," Kriss said.

He added that the team had waited a whole year for the right weather window and the stunning Wiltshire countryside had provided the perfect backdrop and landing spot.

"With a hot air balloon, you know roughly where you’re going to land but we needed a lot of space to land it, and Wiltshire seemed to be the best area for it. On the day, it was breathtaking - it was beautiful down there," he said.