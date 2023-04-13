Concerns are growing for the welfare of a vulnerable teenage boy who is missing in Gloucester.

Fatbardh, 17, was last seen on Robinhood Street in the city on 5 April, and has not been in contact with friends or family since.

Police are trying to find him and want to hear from anyone with information about where he is.

A spokesperson from Gloucestershire Police said: "Fatbardh is described as being 6ft tall, of a slim build and has short light brown hair with stubble.

"Ring doorbell footage shows that he was last seen to be wearing a grey tracksuit, black puffer jacket and trainers.

"Anyone who has seen Fatbardh since last week or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 440 of 5 April. Please dial 999 if he is present at the time."