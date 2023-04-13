Play Brightcove video

Watch footage of James Macky damaging emergency equipment in the back of the ambulance

Footage has been released after a man sexually assaulted a South Western Ambulance worker and damaged emergency equipment while he was being taken to hospital.

The emergency care assistant and a fellow crew member had responded to a 999 call in Dorset in June, to help 58-year-old James Macky.

Macky spat at the woman and urinated on life-saving equipment while he was in the ambulance on the way to Poole Hospital.

Following the incident, the ambulance was out of operation for 36 hours while it was deep cleaned and repaired.

The 58-year-old was sentenced to three years and two months in jail at Bournemouth Crown Court. He was also put on the sex offenders register for life.

He was sentenced for sexual assault, criminal damage to property and racial aggravated fear and provocation of violence.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said: “I do my job simply because I want to make a difference. I come to work each day to offer treatment, care, and comfort to those in greatest need.

“When I arrived for my shift, I did not expect to be spat at, sexually assaulted, and subjected to threatening behaviour, appalling racial remarks and misogynistic comments.

"This individual showed utter contempt towards me and my fellow crew members who were simply trying to do their jobs.

“Unfortunately, these incidents are becoming more prevalent, and no one should feel afraid to come to work. Luckily, I was wearing a body camera, which captured the assault and the footage was used as evidence.“I would like to thank my senior officers for their support and commitment to me during this difficult time.”

James Macky broke and threw equipment out of the ambulance Credit: South Western Ambulance Service

Alan Packwood, Crime and Violence Reduction Officer at South Western Ambulance Service said: “What happened to our female crew member is shocking and completely unacceptable. James Macky assaulted them while they were trying to help him.

“The criminal damage to the ambulance resulted in the vehicle being taken off the road, at a time when the service was already stretched.

“As an organisation we will prosecute any individual who assaults or abuses one of our people while they are at work."