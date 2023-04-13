Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment Fowey RNLI volunteers rescued the father and daughter

Footage released by the RNLI shows the moment a father and daughter were rescued from rocks in Cornwall.

The incident happened on 10 April when a girl, aged 13, was blown out to sea on a paddleboard from Pentewan Sands.

Her father entered the water to try to help but they were both carried out towards rocks to the east of the beach by the wind and currents.

Two lifeboats and a coastguard aircraft were launched to rescue a 13-year-old and her father Credit: Mevagissey Coastguard

The coastguard said its fixed-wing plane 'Rescue 21' was in the area and so circled above the pair to direct crews from Fowey RNLI towards them.

The coastguard is now urging people to consider the weather conditions before getting into the water.

A coastguard spokesperson said: "The lifeboat landed both casualties on the beach into our care. Luckily, they were both unharmed.

"A timely reminder to carefully consider the conditions before entering the water. We would also strongly advise anyone using a paddle board to wear a lifejacket."

The coastguard also thanked Huntress Charters whose crew answered a radio call and went to the area to keep watch on the casualties.

The coastguard also thanked Cornwall Water Sports, which was closed due to the weather and did not supply the paddleboard to the pair. Staff at the centre supported the rescue operation from the beach.