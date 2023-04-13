Several near misses outside a primary school in Cheltenham have sparked calls for a 20mph zone.

Rowanfield Junior and Infant School has started a petition calling on Gloucestershire Country Council to introduce a speed limit in the Stone Lane area.

Similar measures have been taken elsewhere and the organisers of the petition want to replicate this.

The petition organisers said: “We are fully aware that a reduced speed limit will make it safer for our children to walk to and from school and will make the roads in the vicinity of the school safer for all road users.

“We have received numerous complaints over the years and have had several near misses with road incidents right outside the school gates. A ’20 is plenty’ implementation is a key priority as part of our school’s transport plan.”

The petition has been signed by councillor David Willingham who said: "I fully support the schools’ campaign for a 20mph limit in the school safety zone.

“This is a simple measure to improve road safety. And I hope the county council will listen to the community and deliver these improvements.”

There are currently flashing advisory 20mph warnings that are active during drop off and pick up as well as speed bumps and a pedestrian crossing.

Philip Williams, assistant director of traffic and transport at Gloucestershire County Council, thanked the school for organising the petition.

He said: “We look forward to receiving the petition and have already opened discussions with the local councillor and are working with the school to understand the issues further.”

The council’s ThinkTravel team has been working with the junior school for several years to promote safe walking, scooting and cycling with their pupils.

The authority is also working with Cllr Willingham and the school on plans to manage parking and has recently consulted on proposals to enforce parking on the yellow zig zag markings.

