A woman living in a Cotswolds village says she is angry and disappointed that lorries keep smashing into her property.

Denise Crossland, 72, lives with her husband Frank and moved to the village of Daglingworth near Cirencester in 1995.

With a 7.5 tonne limit through the village, Denise says the problem of HGVs smashing into her wall a few years ago but the problem has got worse.

Denise said: "It makes me feel really angry. I don't know whether I'm angry because they're taking no notice or whether I'm just angry at HGVs not putting proper sat navs in their vehicles."

Only recently have Denise and Frank been able to claim back the damage on insurance but they say villagers have had enough.

"Last year, I rushed out of the house at midnight in my dressing gown to confront an articulated lorry that I could see and hear coming down the road," Denise added.

"Luckily, it had stopped at the junction and did reverse back to Cirencester when I told the driver he would not make the corner."

A further issue that villagers in the Duntisbournes and Daglingworth say they face with HGVs is a current planning inquiry where communities have fears over a possible lorry park near the A417 harming the Cotswold Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Plans to build the new 75-space truck stop on land at Gloucester Road near the A417 in Stratton was rejected by Cotswold District Council in March last year, but the inquiry is ongoing.

The second part of the planning inquiry takes place on the 19 April.

Denise Crossland says the problem as been getting worse over the past few years Credit: BPM Media

Sarah Lewis, National Highways service manager, said: "We are doing everything we can to encourage drivers to stick to the approved diversions that we use when the A417 and A419 are closed.

"Diversion routes are agreed with Gloucestershire County Council and Gloucestershire Constabulary and are clearly signposted.

"We also publicise all diversions well in advance via signs on the roads, the Traffic England website and traffic bulletins on local and national radio stations.

"We will continue to listen to feedback from customers, stakeholders, haulage companies and our own teams to find further improvements to how we manage traffic."

A Road Haulage Association spokesperson said: “We always urge hauliers to use truck sat navs to ensure they’re travelling on the most suitable roads for their journeys.”