A motorbike was stolen from a property in Keynsham leading to police appealing for witnesses and footage.

The motorbike was stolen from the driveway of an address on Aesop Drive at around 12:30am on Monday 3 April.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "Two people wearing high vis jackets and driving a large white van were seen in the area at the time.

"The bike was later recovered by the owner in the Stockwood area of Bristol."

The police are urging anyone who saw anything suspicious around the time to contact them.

They would also like to hear from anyone who has CCTV, dashcam footage or doorbell footage that could help them with their enquiries.