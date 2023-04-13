Two Pomeranians were badly injured after falling down a six foot drop in Cornwall.

Emma Stephenson, from St Austell, was walking her dogs Coco and Arg in Tregargus Valley on 3 April when her dogs became distracted and started running away from her.

"My dogs ran over to a group of teenagers at one of the old buildings and the next minute the leads have both been pulled from my hands", Emma said.

"I heard this almighty horrendous noise from both of them as they both fell down a six foot drop, with an uneven landing full of boulders and broken glass.

"I pulled them out and got back to the car and went to the vets. It was horrendous, just absolutely horrendous."

Coco was fortunate to escape with minor injuries while Arg required surgery Credit: BPM Media

Coco, 9, and Arg, 12, were left "covered" in blood after the incident.

"Coco came away fairly unscathed with the equivalent of a broken thumb and hairline fracture in her leg but Arg cut his paw and dislocated his hip," Emma added.

Arg had to have the ball joint in his hip removed and has not been the same since, his owner says.

Emma wants to warn others of the dangers at Tregargus Valley, which is a popular spot with families and dog walkers.

"Their recall is really good too and they don't go too far away. Now all I want is for other people to be aware and for it to be safe," Emma said.

The worried owner said the total vet bill is now sitting at around £4,500.

With the dogs only insured up to £1,000 each per year, a fundraiser has been started to help Emma with costs.