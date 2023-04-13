A son has denied murdering his elderly mother in Gloucestershire.

Matthew Corry, aged 45, has appeared at Bristol Crown Court to plead not guilty to murdering 84-year old Beatrice Corry.

She died on 6 January after an incident in Chipping Campden.

Police were called to a property on the High Street where Mrs Corry was found with head injuries.

Matthew Corry, of The High Street, Chipping Campden, appeared via videolink from custody and spoke only to enter his plea.

A trial date has already been fixed to begin on 3 July and a further case management hearing will take place on 6 June.

Judge William Hart told the defendant: “You will be remanded into custody at your present location.”