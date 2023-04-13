A woman has been arrested on suspicion of concealing a birth after the body of a newborn baby girl was found at a waste and recycling centre in Somerset.Officers from Avon and Somerset Police were called just after 2.30pm yesterday afternoon (12 April) following reports that a member of staff had discovered the body at the Lufton Trading Estate in Yeovil.Police have confirmed that the death is being treated as "unexplained", but say their enquiries are ongoing.Detective Inspector Ben Lavender said: “This is a very sad and distressing incident.

"We don't yet know what has happened and are treating the baby’s death as unexplained at this time, pending the results of a post-mortem examination.“In the meantime, it has been necessary to arrest a woman in order to interview her under caution and with the appropriate legal safeguards in place.

"While she is in police custody she is receiving appropriate medical support."I would urge people not to speculate on the circumstances of this tragic event."