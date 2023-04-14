Customers of a bakery in Paignton have reportedly turned up outside the owner's house demanding refunds after his shop closed.

The popular bakery, Ben's Bakes, announced its closure this week and now customers are wanting refunds for orders that have been cancelled.

Some locals claim that the bakery continued taking money and orders despite knowing that insolvency was on the horizon.

A post from Ben's Bakes on Facebook has also discredited rumours that the owner has created a brand new business, and says there is "zero per cent accuracy to any of these malicious claims."

In the statement, the owner explained: "We also have had people turning up at our house, we understand people will feel let down but we have small children and this is totally unacceptable.

"The police are aware and we will of course call the police again if anyone comes to our house.

An anonymous bride-to-be posted online about her situation saying: "I’m sure everyone is aware that Ben's Bakes went into liquidation yesterday. I’m an August bride and he has truly done me over.

"I know for a fact I’m not getting any of my money back but he knew he was deep into debt and continued to take money off customers knowing full well he wouldn’t be able to fulfil the orders.

"Your mental health, family and well-being come first."

Whilst there is a lot of anger towards Ben's Bakes there is also sympathy coming in from others, Hayley McLean-Glass said: "I don’t know these people personally but I do know that I’ve seen mention of the owner's mental health struggles in the past.

"Everyone is always all “be kind” and “let men ask for help” but apparently the limit to that kindness is where cake is involved".

Another supporter, Sian Taylor, commented: "I have an order placed with you, my wedding favours in fact. But I generally couldn’t care, your mental health, family and well-being come first.

"This clearly isn’t an easy decision for you. Forget all the negativity, put yourself and your family first. Look after yourself."

Despite these comments, Ben's Bakes has said that Richard J Smith & Co, licensed insolvency practitioners, will be working on the bakery's behalf and will be in touch with anyone due a refund.