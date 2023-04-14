A man was threatening people with a knife during a robbery at a Morrisons petrol station in Bristol, sparking a police appeal for information.

Police say the incident happened at the petrol station in Peterson Avenue on 16 March at around 10.20pm.

Officers want to speak to the man pictured in CCTV footage, as they believe he could help their investigations.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "He is white, between 25-35 years old and is approximately 6ft tall. He is shown wearing a black gilet coat, blue under jacket, black shoes and light jeans.

"If you have any information which could aid our investigation, or can help identify the man pictured, please call on 101 and quote reference 5223062299."