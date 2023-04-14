A search is underway for a 16-year-old girl who has not been seen for more than 48 hours.

Amarylis Harris-Pearce, also known as Amber, was at sighted at Westbury railway station on Wednesday 12 April boarding the 3.03pm train to Portsmouth but was thought to be travelling towards Andover.

Amber, who is from Bratton, is described as being white, around 5ft 7ins tall, of a slim build, with brown-blonde shoulder length hair.

She was wearing a white crop top under a black puffa jacket with black leggings, striped slider-style shoes and white socks.

Wiltshire Police say they are concerned for her welfare.

If you see Amarylis, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 54230038533.