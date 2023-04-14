Dartmoor National Park Authority to appeal wild camping ban

An appeal has been lodged against the recent wild camping ban on Dartmoor Commons.

Board members of the Dartmoor National Park Authority (DNPA) voted to proceed with a legal challenge against a court ruling to remove the right to camp on the commons without landowner permission.

Earlier this year, farmers Alexander and Diana Darwall brought a successful legal challenge over wild camping, claiming some campers cause problems to livestock and the environment.

Mr and Mrs Darwall, who keep cattle on Stall Moor, which forms part of their more-than 3,450-acre estate in the southern part of Dartmoor, secured a finding from a judge that a 1985 law that regulates access to moorland does not provide a right to wild camp.

This decision sparked public outrage which culminated in the biggest "right to roam protest" in a generation, on Dartmoor in January this year.

The appeal process was initiated by DNPA and earlier this month the courts gave leave to appeal. Today, (Friday 14 April) DNPA board members voted to proceed.

Lewis Winks from The Stars Are for Everyone said: "We are delighted that the appeal will now be heard.

"The regressive ruling must be challenged, and the right to camp on Dartmoor to be firmly re-established.

"We applaud DNPA members for showing leadership and making a stand for this vital principle of access.

"Wild camping is a right which we hope people will be able to enjoy for generations to come - here on Dartmoor and, in time, elsewhere in England.”

The Dartmoor Preservation Society is running a public fundraiser to financially support the costs of the appeal and this recently topped £50,000.

Tom Usher from the Dartmoor Preservation Association said: "This is an excellent decision by the board members of DNPA.

"The massive public interest and financial support offered by thousands of people has been astonishing and we look forward to working with the National Park to keep Dartmoor wild and free for all."

Speaking at the DNPA Board decision meeting, Julia Wilson, campaigner and Dartmoor resident said: "The recent ruling has inspired so many people living on Dartmoor, close to it and further afield to express how important this land is to them.

"The opportunity to camp, roam and belong without the express permission of a land owner is a fundamental part of this.

"This appeal has a wealth of public backing. The 3,000 plus people who joined the peaceful protest in Cornwood are testament to this.

"It is vitally important that all that come to Dartmoor treat it with care and respect.

"I am an advocate for this and I am an advocate for taking this to appeal and finding ways we can all collectively get around the table and talk about Dartmoor's future with our mutual care of the land at the forefront of the discussion.

"Let us appeal this decision but keep the conversation going about how we all contribute to ensure a thriving Dartmoor landscape for all."