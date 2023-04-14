Play Brightcove video

Watch footage from the scene on Basset Street in Camborne

The death of a man in Camborne town centre is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Bassett Street at around 4.50am on Wednesday 12 April following concern for the welfare of a man.

An area close to the statue of Richard Trevithick was cordoned off.

Pendarves Road was closed in both directions while the force carried out an investigation at the scene.

All roads leading to the double roundabout, including Basset Street, Cross Street and Trevu Road were also closed.

The man was in his 30s and from the nearby town of Redruth. The force said a file will now be prepared for the HM Coroner.