A 46-year-old man from Torquay has been jailed after he punched a stranger, causing him injuries that led to his death weeks later.

Timothy Smith, 69, was the victim of an 'unprovoked' attack from Craig Harrison on Victoria Street in Paignton in the early hours of 11 March 2021.

Plymouth Crown Court heard that Harrison punched Mr Smith in the head at around 6.45am after they 'bumped into' each other. The pair were not known to one another.

Mr Smith was treated at hospital on the same day of the attack, but a week later collapsed at his home due to a bleed on the brain.

His condition deteriorated in hospital and he died just weeks later, on 27 March.

Harrison was jailed for five years and four months at Plymouth Crown Court on 14 April after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of Timothy Smith.

In a police interview, a witness who saw the incident unfold, described Harrison as appearing "drunk" and behaving "aggressively" in the lead up to the attack Mr Smith.

The witness said Harrison bumped chests with Mr Smith and without warning, punched him on the left side of his head.

The witness then suggested Mr Smith leave the area after the attack, which he did.

After being treated for his injuries at Torbay District Hospital, and discharged by medics, Mr Smith began feeling unwell and collapsed at his home a week later.

He was then taken to Derriford Hospital where medics operated on him, removing a large amount of blood that was found on his brain.

He remained in a critical condition following the operation and died on 27 March 2021.

Craig Harrison was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on 19 March of that year. He denied both being in a fight and punching anyone and was subsequently released on bail.

He was arrested a week later on suspicion of murder and on 10 November, he was arrested for failing to answer his bail.

He was charged with manslaughter and appeared at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on 11 November.

Harrison had already pleaded guilty to manslaughter when he was sentenced to five years and four months in prison at Plymouth Crown Court.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Ilona Rosson, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Timothy Smith was going about his daily business when he was subjected to an unprovoked attack by Harrison.

“Although it was a single punch, it led to Timothy’s death and has had a devastating effect on his family.

“My deepest condolences go to Timothy’s family and those who knew him. I hope that today’s sentence will bring comfort and closure for them.”