Roads in the South West have started to see congestion as people return from Easter holiday getaways.

Major delays were predicted to hit roads in the South West over the bank holiday weekend by the RAC. Some roads are already experiencing queueing traffic today (14 April).

M5 delays

Two lanes on the M5 Southbound have been closed due to a crash at Junction 25 near Taunton.

The traffic monitoring service Inrix said: "Two lanes closed and heavy traffic due to accident on M5 Southbound from J25 A358 (Taunton) to J26 A38 (Wellington)."

Two lanes on the M5 Southbound have been closed due to a crash at Junction 25 near Taunton. Closures are in place M5 Southbound from J25 A358, Taunton to J26 A38, Wellington.

A303 delays

The A303 in Mere, Wiltshire is also blocked in both directions and is seeing queuing traffic due to a one-vehicle crash near the Barrow Street Charnage turn off.

A38 near North Petherton

There was a single-car collision on the A38 near North Petheron early this morning, shortly after midnight. All five occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital.

The road was shut for a number of hours but has since reopened.

More to follow...