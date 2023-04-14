A Cornish man has admitted killing a Truro market trader at a social club in the town in July.

Paul Lyal-Venables, 35, of Fordh Tobmen in St Agnes, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Truro Crown Court this morning (Friday, April 14).

Luke Pocock, 53, died after he was assaulted outside the social club on Station Road at approximately 10.30pm on 2 July.

He sustained a head injury and was taken to Derriford Hospital in a serious condition. He died there on 28 July.

Judge Simon Carr, presiding at Truro Crown Court, said Lyal-Venables is facing an inevitable jail sentence, but how long he will serve has not yet been decided.

No details of the killing were given in court but CCTV footage of the incident was shown. Lyal-Venables was remanded on bail and will be sentenced on Wednesday 10 May 10.