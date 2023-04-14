A man has died after a head-on collision near Dilton March in Wiltshire.

A BMW and a Ford Mondeo were travelling in opposite directions on the A3098 between Chapmanslade and Westbury when they collided head-on on 11 April.

A man in his 60s died at the scene, while two men in their 20s were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Two air ambulances, from Wiltshire and Dorset and Somerset, several ambulances and a fire engine were called to the scene at around 4.30pm.

Wiltshire Police closed the road for more than five hours.

The force is appealing for the owners of two specific vehicles, who were near Chalcot Park Farm at around the time of the crash, as they may have information that could help with the investigations.

They want to speak to the driver of a small white van and a light blue Honda HR-V.

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said: "We believe the drivers of the van and the SUV may have vital information regarding the collision which will help us with our enquiries.

"They are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team by calling direct on 01225 694597 where they can leave a recorded message."