A large cannabis 'factory' containing hundreds of suspected plants has been uncovered by police in Somerset.

Avon and Somerset police officers were called by a concerned member of the public to an address on Wells High Street on 10 April.

They found more than 200 suspected cannabis plants as well as equipment used for drug production.

More than 200 suspected cannabis plants and equipment were found Credit: Mendip Neighbourhood Policing

Neighbourhood Sergeant Simon Lancey said: "We would like to thank the public who expressed their concerns about the factory.

"We have been seizing the plants since Monday and will continue to conduct enquiries to find the individuals responsible and hold them to account.

"Anyone who has further information is asked to get in touch with the police - either by calling 101 or by contacting the Wells Neighbourhood Team and quote reference 5223082651."