Concerns are growing for the welfare of a 38-year-old woman from Bath.

Avon and Somerset Police said Anna was reported as missing pm Thursday, 13 April but was last seen on Tuesday 11 April in Bath.

Anna's family have provided an additional photograph of her which depicts the coat she may be wearing.

Anna may be wearing this coat Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

She is approximately 5ft tall, of medium build, with brown eyes and medium-length brown hair. She frequents the Bath city centre area.

If you know where Anna might be, please call the police on 999 and quote reference 5223085851, or call 101 with any other information.